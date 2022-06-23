Bond market fears could be an opportunity

US investment grade corporate bonds are potentially good value

Underlying fundamentals could buy the Fed time to achieve its inflation mission

Corporate bonds yielding in the region of 5 per cent are starting to look a bargain, so long as investors are convinced of two things: 1) galloping inflation can be reined in; and 2) yields are overcompensating the true likelihood of companies defaulting in a recession.

Many private investors will leave bond market complexities for the professionals, but the read-through to shares is significant. “The bond market is like the equity market’s big brother, in both size and importance”, said Paul Hawkins, a former City corporate bond trader, now head of an eponymous asset management firm.