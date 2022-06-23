Brick by bearish brick

How concerned should we be that arrears on mortgage payments in the UK have just hit their highest level since 2010? In one sense the figure hardly seems chilling – just £2.05bn is overdue on the UK’s stock of £1,630bn-worth of residential mortgages. What’s to worry about?

That it’s part of a pattern. Interest rates rise, borrowers struggle with payments, arrears accrue, borrowers default, homes get re-possessed, forced sales depress house prices, owners’ equity vanishes. The pattern repeats and a cycle gets locked in. Result – misery. We know this happens. We have been here before.

The most recent time mortgage arrears rose at such an alarming pace was in 2008 as the US sub-prime mortgage crisis sent the world spinning into a financial crisis that took many of the UK’s leading mortgage providers with it. In the 18 months to the end of 2008 mortgage arrears doubled to over £2bn and names such as Northern Rock, Bradford & Bingley and HBOS effectively ceased to exit.