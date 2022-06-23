European bond spreads: mind the gap

Rising interest rates look set to impact eurozone economies asymmetrically, causing a policy headache for the ECB

Concerns about the impact of July’s proposed rate hike led to a rapid increase in the gap between Italian and German 10-year government bond yields

The ECB is in a tight spot. With euro area inflation expected to hit 8.1 per cent in May, the ECB intends to introduce its first rate hike since 2011. An initial increase of 0.25 basis points is slated for July, with a further rate rise indicated for September.

Interest rate rises always have winners and losers. In the UK, the Monetary Policy Committee balanced its decision to raise rates last week against the risks posed by slower-than-expected GDP growth and falling consumer confidence. But these trade-offs are even more painful in Europe. The ECB is forced to balance the same set of competing pressures – but across 19 very different member states.

On the one hand, many ‘core’ economies (think Germany, Belgium and France) are concerned about inflation: ECB minutes reveal an appetite in some quarters for swift and decisive action to anchor inflation expectations. But the ECB is acutely aware of the asymmetric impact that rate hikes will exert on public finances. And this leaves policymakers in an unenviable position.

Higher Eurozone interest rates will, in theory, see investors move away from government bonds, many of which have recently offered low or negative yields as my chart shows. As the demand for bonds declines, prices are pushed down and yields rise.

The trouble is that not all European bonds are considered equally risky – and yields are beginning to diverge. The spread between yields on highly rated German bonds and government debt in riskier ‘peripheral’ economies such as Spain and Italy has expanded rapidly, as shown by my chart. Higher yields further increase the cost of government borrowing, and this hits those ‘peripheral’ economies with higher debt levels hardest.

With the spectre of another eurozone debt crisis looming, markets have become increasingly concerned about ‘fragementation’. This is where spreads for some economies widen to the extent that their ability to borrow is strained, and the consequences are severe: a June report by the European Parliament concluded that "financial fragmentation could threaten financial stability and ultimately jeopardise price stability and the euro itself". Last week the ECB called an urgent meeting to discuss the issue, and pledged to "accelerate the completion of the design of a new anti-fragmentation instrument". The details so far remain elusive.

Unsurprisingly, stabilisation could prove tricky. Carsten Brzeski, global head of macro at ING argues that "experience from the past has shown that only asset purchases are really effective in controlling bond spreads". Yet the ECB has announced its decision to stop quantitative easing as of 1 July – a move that is not conducive to buying up large quantities of bonds from peripheral countries. The ECB will also be acutely aware that asset purchases risk stoking inflationary pressures further.

For now, the outlook is uncertain. The ECB expects inflation to remain above target until 2024. This means that after a decade of low rates, Europe could be about to enter a period of sustained interest rate hikes. And the rollback of quantitative easing will add to the pressure. With the ECB no longer buying significant quantities of bonds, demand will fall, which will depress prices further and increase yields. It remains to be seen whether the ECB’s new anti-fragmentation measure will be enough to reassure investors. In the meantime, mind the gap.