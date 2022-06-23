Lessons from high-growth investors

This feels like an odd time to expound the virtues of venture capital.

Recent venture-backed IPO debutants have been among the worst stock market performers, according to data provider Pitchbook. Many of the paper gains of the last few years have been incinerated by inflation and higher interest rates. SoftBank’s Vision Fund, famed for both its size and its increasingly wild stakes, posted a loss of $27bn (£22bn) in 2021. The world of cryptocurrencies, into which early-stage investors have ploughed billions of dollars, is imploding.

The listings market has gone deathly quiet, as has fundraising activity for early-stage funds. If there is a corner of the economy in the ascendency right now – and even that is doubtful given mounting recession fears – it is the old world of lumbering resource extraction.