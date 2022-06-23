Pandemic slowdown still weighing heavy on Manolete

New case investments are down, although completed cases rose

Growth in net debt shows the company in on an unsteady footing

When the pandemic hit, the insolvency litigation funding group Manolete Partners (MANO) was initially expecting a healthy uptick in business. But thanks to the UK government’s economic interventions, things didn’t quite work out that way.

In June 2020, policymakers enacted the Corporate Governance and Insolvency Act in an effort to protect employment and businesses. This naturally led to a fall in corporate insolvencies – thereby shrinking the pool of new cases Manolete could draw from. Although the changes put in place by the bill were wound down by the spring of 2022, the company’s recovery is still in progress and its trajectory is uncertain.

In the year to 31 March, Manolete recorded 159 new case investments (down from 198 in 2021) and its revenue fell by more than £7m. However, it also completed a record 139 cases – four more than the prior year. Consequently, the cash it received from completed cases improved from £6.8m to £8.9m

Net debt still managed to grow by £4.5m after business expenses, new investments in cases, tax and interest were factored in. Broker Peel Hunt has reduced its earnings forecasts for Manolete to allow for uncertainty in the recovery process. Its target price is 310p, targeting a ratio of 15 times earnings for the 2025 financial year. “Our recommendation drops to hold from buy to reflect the limited share price upside,” Peel Hunt analysts wrote in a recent note.

FactSet broker consensus sees Manolete achieving a forward PE ratio of 32.2 times in the coming financial year – indicating that analysts aren’t bullish about near-term prospects. Improvements in cash generation are positive, but there’s still work to be done to get the firm back on track. Hold.

Last IC View: Buy, 317p, 10 Nov 2020

MANOLETE PARTNERS (MANO) ORD PRICE: 279p MARKET VALUE: £122mn TOUCH: 270-300p 12-MONTH HIGH: 335.6p LOW: 190p DIVIDEND YIELD: 0.3% PE RATIO: 35 NET ASSET VALUE: 96.5p NET DEBT: 26%