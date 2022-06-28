Berkeley insiders buy shares amid gloomy London forecasts

Sales at Berkeley are up

Company "well placed to capitalise"

Board members of London-focused housebuilder Berkeley and their wives have bought £2.7mn-worth of shares following a positive set of results for the company – even as experts predict a downturn in the London housing market.

Chief executive Robert Perrins and his wife Vanessa Perrins snapped up £1.85mn-worth of shares at 3,695p a share adding to the £1.5mn Mr Perrins spent on shares in June last year at £4,621 a share. Both purchases represent a discount when compared to Vanessa Perrins’ sale of £11mn in shares in January last year at 4,743p after having sold £715,000 in shares in October 2020.