Keller walks The Line in Saudi Arabia

Order book stands at £1.5bn

Interim dividend lifted by 5 per cent and progressive policy reintroduced

Contractor Keller (KLR) said it plans to lift its dividend after winning a major contract in Saudi Arabia, which is expected to boost the size of its order book to about £1.5bn.

The company landed a contract at The Line, a 170km-long car-free city being built as the first part of the country’s $500bn (£407bn) Neom project. It has been treated with scepticism outside the country, but has provided a boon for UK building and planning specialists.

Keller has signed a framework agreement for the project and will begin working on one of the 135 'modules' that make up The Line. The contract is expected to be worth about £50mn to the company and complete within the next 12 months. “Further works orders are expected to be awarded later in the year on subsequent modules,” Keller said in a statement.

This, and a “resurgence” of activity in the liquefied natural gas sphere as countries look for alternatives to Russian hydrocarbons, mean current prospects in both the energy and infrastructure markets are “encouraging”, it added. It plans to lift its half-year dividend by 5 per cent to 13.2p, reintroduce a progressive dividend policy and “review other options” for capital returns.

Broker Liberum said it expected Neom, a project being overseen by the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, to become “the largest project that Keller has ever worked on”.

Neom is the biggest of a series of grands projets announced by Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman over the past five years but it’s probably best not to count chickens too early.

Contractors bigger than Keller were caught out when a building boom in the country in the early part of the last decade became a bust when the oil price sank in 2014, with the kingdom subsequently delaying, cancelling or renegotiating projects at much lower rates.

Still, given the 27 per cent year-to-date fall in Keller’s share price and the growth prospects on offer elsewhere, we agree with the broker that at just seven times forecast earnings and offering a dividend yield of 5.4 per cent, the company’s current valuation looks “undemanding”. Buy.