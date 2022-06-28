Should investors fear Italy’s wobbly banks?

A spike in the spreads between Italian government bonds and German Bunds to nearly 4 per cent earlier in June awakened uncomfortable memories of the 2010 sovereign debt crisis that felled Greece and left Italy needing to do some painful restructuring work on its banking sector.

Appropriately for the country that invented balance sheet accounting (plus the term 'bankrupt' – literally 'banco rotto' – the broken money lender’s bench if debts went unpaid) the need to undertake a rapid recapitalisation of Italy’s banks was underlined by the near-failure of the venerable Banco Monte dei Paschi di Siena in 2017. Now that inflation and interest rates are on the rise in the eurozone, the state of Italy’s banking system has again come under scrutiny in the aftermath of a slowing construction boom.

Monte dei Paschi, which is 64 per cent owned by the Italian state, recently put together a cash call for €2.5bn (£2.1bn) to fund another turnaround plan. The bank wants to bring its cost ratio down to 60 per cent, from 71 per cent, by cutting 4,000 jobs at a one-off cost of €800mn. Although emblematic of the excesses of the last financial boom, which had a root in unsustainable speculative property investments, the latest issue to affect the sector has a strange environmental, social, and governance (ESG) element to it and highlights how a fragmented secondary banking system can accumulate silent threats.