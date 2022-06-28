Today's markets: Equity markets rise with oil in focus at G7

Talk of coordinated G7 action on oil prices lifts crude

Equities appear becalmed, for now

Economic indicators continue to point sharply south

European stock markets firmed up on Tuesday morning following a choppy session on Wall Street that left the major US indices lower. Asian equities managed to make gains and US futures are a little higher this morning. Oil has risen as the G7 proposed new sanctions on Russian fossil fuels and the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve fell to its lowest since 1986. Ten-year Treasury yields are higher at 3.22 per cent this morning. Watch for central bank speakers today with the Sintra conference in full swing, plus Nato is set to detail how it will beef up its Eastern flank as leaders meet in Madrid today. It will also label China a ‘challenge’ as part of its new 10-year security doctrine that will increase rapid reaction forces on its Eastern flank to 300,000 from 40,000.

Reports this morning indicate the G7 has agreed a deal to cap Russian oil prices...hard to see this do anything other than further tighten supply and create a black market. Brent crude futures this morning trade above $112, whilst WTI is near $111. A flash report this morning said the deal was agreed 'overcoming obstructions caused by France'...the motto of many an international organisation no doubt. President Macron was caught on camera telling President Joe Biden about a call he’d just had with ‘MBZ’ - leader of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan. “He told me two things,” said Macron in front of journalists. “One, I’m at a maximum, maximum [production capacity] — what he claims… Second, according to MBZ, the Saudis can increase a little bit, by 150 [thousand barrels per day] or a little bit more, but they don’t have huge capacities at least before six months’ time.” Lots to unpick here but first to say it’s not very discreet ahead of Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia. Plus it’s wrong. What’s he quoting is based on their quotas for shared production cuts. Saudi Arabia does have more capacity - “the blind leading the blind and when it comes to understanding oil policy”, as Energy Intel’s Amena Bakr points out. Macron also wanted Venezuelan and Iranian oil back on the market, something the US was never going to agree to.

OPEC convenes this week and is expected to leave production for July and August as agreed at the June meeting, but there could be a discussion on September increases. Meanwhile, supply disruptions continue in Ecuador and Libya are supporting prices. Libya is close to a force majeure in the Gulf of Sirte within days, whilst Ecuador might suspend exports due to unrest.

As for stocks, it’s been the worst start to the year for decades for US and other global equities – when it’s that bad you shouldn’t be surprised by sharp rallies like the kind we saw on Friday when the S&P 500 enjoyed its best day since May 2020. Not the kind of market you would be terribly confident to take a long-term position as all the reasons why it’s a bear market are still evident. Lack of follow-through from Friday’s sharp bounce shows investors are still very cautious about this market. But…inflation expectations are showing signs of rolling over – past peak fear? PCE data this week will be important for the near-term direction, but still think earnings are going to be worse than expected and this could be the next catalyst for a leg lower.

Durable goods were up more than expected...indicates robust demand but growth is still slowing and will likely decline as higher energy prices weigh on business investment. Morgan Stanley: “Falling yields and lower oil prices have lowered the terminal rate for the Fed… Last week, the market took the bullish view which may last a few more weeks before the reality of lower earnings arrives and the bear market resumes.”

Whilst durable goods held up, the Dallas Fed manufacturing survey sank to its weakest since May 2020. The index dropped to -17.7 as new orders fell into negative territory and employment weakened. The outlook uncertainty index shot up to 43.7, a 17-point jump from May.

Some choice comments from survey respondents about the Biden administration and the Fed:

· We’ll all be lucky to have a job with two more years of this disaster.

· You can’t ignore the economic fundamentals leading to a likely recession, and the administration [in Washington] is either stubborn or as paralyzed as a deer in headlights. The Federal Reserve is slow to react and will have to hit the brakes harder than they should have had to do.

· The supply chain is a nightmare, while prices are increasing. It’s difficult to find employees, and the ones we can find are expecting more pay.

The Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth in the second quarter of 2022 ticked back up to 0.3 per cent on 27 June, up from 0.0 percent on 16 June. This still leaves plenty of margin for error for a technical recession.

Meanwhile, German consumer confidence plunged to a record low in June after a brief respite in May. Consumer sentiment continued its downward spiral to –27.4, the lowest since records began in 1991. “Consumers continue to see a significant risk of the German economy slipping into recession,” GfK said. “Supply chain problems and the war in Ukraine are currently hindering production in Germany. In addition, private consumption, which is an important pillar of economic growth, is threatening to slump due to the high level of inflation.”

ECB's Kazaks (hawk) said the base case for the central bank is to hike by 25bps next month and 50bps in September, as the latest statement indicated was the case. However, he said it would be worth looking at 50bps in July...unlikely that the ECB would do anything to diverge from what they have set out – they have not been in a rush to tighten and show little inclination to change. Speaking this morning ECB chief Christine Lagarde reaffirmed the June statement – 25bps in July and larger in September if needed. As noted on Jun 10th: “The notes from the ECB said that ‘If the medium-term inflation outlook persists or deteriorates; a larger increment will be appropriate at the September meeting’. Clarifying this later, Christine Lagarde said this would mean the 2024 inflation projection remaining at 2.1 per cent or worse. I find it impossible to believe that this will improve, so I’d suggest that 50bps is looking very likely for September.” Lagarde this morning has not suggested any different. However, she did say: "There are conditions where gradualism would NOT be appropriate: If we were to see higher inflation threatening to de-anchor inflation expectations or signs of more permanent loss of economic potential - we would need to withdraw accommodation more promptly"

Finally, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has warned that the world is on the cusp of a ‘paradigm shift’ in the inflation regime...more on this in the coming days.

Companies Nike earnings topped estimates on the top and bottom line despite lockdowns in China, supply chain problems and rising costs. Sales in North America declined 5 per cent, though this was not nearly as bad as the 19 per cent fall in Greater China. The CFO pointed out that declines are due to transitory factors – Nike as a brand is not diminished as such. Nevertheless, shares declined almost 3 per cent after-hours, extending the 2 per cent drop in the normal session. NW ARKK update – Bloomberg says $639mn flowed into the fund over a period of eight straight days – the best inflows since March 2021 shortly after the ETF peaked….the bottom isn’t in. NW Pennon in Ofwat stinker Water utility Pennon (PNN) will see its dirty water aired in an Ofwat investigation into sewage dumping at subsidiary South West Water. “This [investigation] is due to our heightened concerns about its environmental performance across a number of metrics, that may suggest [South West Water] is not complying with obligations Ofwat has powers to enforce,” the regulator said. Pennon said it would work “openly and constructively” with Ofwat. Pennon’s shares were down 6 per cent on the news, reversing a positive run over the past week. AH Fuel cell firm sells (model) to Shell Ceres Power (CWR), the Aim-listed fuel cell company that is moving into the hydrogen space, will build an electrolyser for Shell (SHEL) in India to demonstrate its solid exide technology. Electrolysers use electricity and water to produce hydrogen. When powered by renewable sources, this becomes green hydrogen. Ceres has committed to build a 1 megawatt (MW) system for Shell, to be installed at a testing site in Bangalore. Shell has previously bought electrolysers from ITM Power (ITM) and other manufacturers, both for transport and refinery uses. The energy major’s executive vice president for technology, Yuri Sebregts, said Ceres’ technology had the “potential to produce hydrogen at an optimum cost and efficiency profile”. AH Russian warehouse landlord completes delisting Raven Property Group (RUS) has completed its delisting from the London Stock Exchange, effectively making the landlord of a portfolio of Russian warehouses a private company. The company announced its intention to delist in March this year following the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine and the corresponding sanctions the UK government put on any British company with ties to Russia. The company said at the time that was “impracticable for the business to continue in its current form”. ML We looked into what the future holds for Raven shareholders in March. Croda gets $75mn for new US plant Chemicals group Croda (CRDA) has received $75mn from the US government to help fund the building of a plant supplying ingredients for lipid systems used in novel therapeutic drugs, such as mRNA vaccines. The money will help to fund a new site at Lamar, Pennsylvania. Work on the project, which is set to be ready by 2025, will start on site this year. The company is also putting in $58mn of its own money. The Lamar site will be its third manufacturing base for lipid systems, alongside an existing US facility in Alabama and a UK site in Staffordshire which gained a £15.9mn government grant for expansion in March. Daniele Piergentili, president of Croda Life Sciences, said the Pennsylvania site will help to make sure the country is “well prepared for future health emergencies and equipped to offer advanced treatments for some of the most prevalent illnesses in the world today”. Croda’s shares were flat in early trading and have fallen by around 35 per cent this year. MF Transition to EVs puts more than 20,000 jobs at risk Around 22,000 jobs in the UK’s automotive sector are at risk from the transition from combustion engines to battery-powered vehicles, an industry trade body said. A new report from the Society for Motor Manufacturers and Traders said that at least 15 per cent of the sector is currently focused on combustion engines and although some businesses operating in the sector will transition, others may not and the skills they possess “may not be transferable to EVs”. The SMMT said its European counterpart, CLEPA, highlighted a potential net loss of 275,000 automotive jobs across 27 member nations as a result of the transition to EVs. The UK’s automotive supply chain generated £21.2bn of aggregate turnover and £5.7bn of gross value added in 2020 – down a fifth on 2019 levels. In March, the SMMT forecast that the UK would produce between 1.12mn-1.28mn cars annually between now and 2027, down from 1.38mn in 2019. The organisation has called for help with soaring energy prices, saying the industry faces a £90mn increase this year. UK car makers’ energy costs are nearly 60 per cent higher than their European counterparts, it claims. “Addressing the UK’s high energy costs is the industry’s number one ask,” SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said. MF SSE buys gas power plant with Equinor SSE (SSE) has teamed up with Norway’s state-controlled energy giant Equinor (NO:EQNR) to acquire UK-based Triton Power for £341mn. Following completion, the SSE Thermal unit and Equinor will jointly own and run Triton Power on a 50:50 basis. Triton Power operates Saltend Power Station which is 1.2GW gas turbine and heat and power station located to the north of the Humber Estuary in East Yorkshire. The acquired assets also include Indian Queens Power Station in Cornwall and Deeside Power Station, a decommissioned facility in north Wales. The buyers intend to transition the assets as part of the companies’ drive towards net zero carbon emissions, no doubt aided by the hydrogen and carbon capture opportunities at Saltend. The deal forms part of their broader energy partnership in the UK, so it is unlikely to be the last of its kind. MR Formica floored at Jupiter Asset Management The 41 per cent fall in Jupiter Fund Management’s (JUP) share price over the past year underlines the chronic under-performance at the stumbling asset manager, so shareholders are unlikely to mourn the departure of chief executive Andrew Formica. A company spokesperson said Formica, who is in his early 50s, was retiring from the role and fulfilling a long held desire to return to his homeland Australia. Chief investment officer Matthew Beasly has been appointed as a replacement. The new chief executive’s first task will be to try and stem the chronic outflow of funds that has dogged Jupiter for several years. All has not been well on the Jupiter ship in recent months after former board member, and current equity owner, Jon Little published an open letter to the chair Nichola Pease in May criticising management strategy, in particular the acquisition in 2020 of Merian, which he described as a "generalist firm, buying another generalist firm, with a poor recent performance history, an unstable platform and trying to integrate it without any prior experience of doing so, is just as bad as it gets”. JH

Neil Wilson is chief market analyst at Markets.com