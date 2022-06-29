/
Lendinvest opens with dividends

The maiden full-year results were broadly positive for the specialist lender and platform operator, but there are clouds on the horizon
June 29, 2022
  • First dividend cheers investors
  • Taking a cautious view of macro risk

Lendinvest (LINV) kicked off its first full year as a listed company with a quietly promising set of results that included its first dividend. The company has thrived on the back of originating specialist loans and matching lenders and professional buy-to-let investors looking for yield via its proprietary platform. On its own terms, the demand from buy-to-let has shown no signs of slackening in the face of a structural shortage of property in the UK, but the company did highlight a rising macroeconomic risk that could have an impact on its loans.

