Lendinvest opens with dividends

First dividend cheers investors

Taking a cautious view of macro risk

Lendinvest (LINV) kicked off its first full year as a listed company with a quietly promising set of results that included its first dividend. The company has thrived on the back of originating specialist loans and matching lenders and professional buy-to-let investors looking for yield via its proprietary platform. On its own terms, the demand from buy-to-let has shown no signs of slackening in the face of a structural shortage of property in the UK, but the company did highlight a rising macroeconomic risk that could have an impact on its loans.