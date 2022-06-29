Today's markets: Stocks down after volatile US session

European equity markets dip following US sell off

Oil resumes its rise

Dollar remains strong

European stock markets dipped in early trade Wednesday after US stocks plunged in a volatile session on Wall Street. The FTSE 100 is testing 7,300 and the DAX around 13,000. Risk is just a little circumspect after a tough US session amid a batch of troublesome data. The Nasdaq ended the day down 3 per cent, having traded up 1 per cent at one point. The S&P 500 was up 1.2 per cent at the high of the day but closed down 2 per cent. This was a clear rejection of the bear market rally. Futures are back to where they were before last Friday’s rally. The US dollar is still on the front foot after yesterday’s rally, whilst cryptocurrencies are weaker with Bitcoin under $20k.

Tech stocks, especially the more speculative names, came under pressure as US consumer one year ahead inflation expectations rose to a record high 8 per cent, from a revised 7.5 per cent in March. Higher inflation is worse for the market in the near-term as it drives a Fed fear factor. Signs of cooling in commodities had been part of the tailwind for markets the last couple of weeks – past peak inflation narrative, into the slowdown part of the story sort of deal. But surging inflation expectations dragged and won’t go away quickly. Thursday’s PCE inflation data will be important – further cooling would be taken as a positive for stocks, especially tech, but still the bottom isn’t in.

Conference Board consumer confidence fell to the lowest level since February 2021, whilst consumer expectations declined to a decade low. Richmond Fed manufacturing index was also down heavily in June.

Companies Ofgem plans lower returns for power grid operator investors Power grid regulator Ofgem has announced its next five-year price control plan would bring on “lower returns for investors” and put in “tough efficiency challenges” on network companies. The 2023-2028 price control, known as RIIO-ED2, will set the charges handed down to consumers on energy bills. Ofgem said it could both improve reliability and push the UK network further towards net zero carbon emissions without raising the grid levy on end-users. SSE (SSE) said the plan needed “further refinement to properly allow for the necessary delivery of improvements in infrastructure and the deployment of technologies required to reach net zero”. A further response will come by the end of the year. National Grid (NG.) said it was considering the plan and would “work hard with Ofgem” on the design of the new revenue rules. AH Avacta reports encouraging result for new cancer drug Aim-listed biotechnology company Avacta (AVCT) has announced positive results from a Phase I trial of its AVA6000 cancer treatment. The drug is a novel form of the generic chemotherapy doxorubicin, which has been modified to reduce toxicity to healthy tissues. The positive review of trial data means that a third cohort of patients will now receive the drug at a higher dose. Avacta’s shares were up 14 per cent in the first few hours of trading this morning. JJ Gambling majors boosted by white paper news The long-awaited government white paper on gambling regulations is now set to arrive shortly, and reports suggest that the outcome might not be as bad as expected for the sector. The Times reported that while there will be more stringent online restrictions that could knock online gambling revenues could fall by more than £700mn, according to government estimates. Physical casinos will be allowed to install up to 80 gaming machines (from the current 20). The newspaper also said that gambling firms will not be banned from sponsoring Premier League football shirts. The biggest movers in morning trading amongst the gambling majors were 888 (888), up by 6 per cent, and Rank Group (RNK), up by 3 per cent. CA Meggitt’s £6.3bn sale to Parker Hannifin edges closer Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng looks set to wave through the second sale of a listed UK defence company by a US-owned company within days. Kwarteng said he was “minded to accept” Parker Hannifin’s £6.26bn bid for aviation components supplier Meggitt (MGGT) after it promised a series of measures to address national security and competition concerns. The former include assurances around supplies to the Ministry of Defence and site security measures, as well as ensuring that most of the company’s directors will remain resident UK nationals. The latter involves the sale of Parker’s aircraft, wheels and brakes business to an approved buyer. Two separate consultation exercises will now be launched, both of which will close on 13 July. The tie-up was approved by the European Union in April and Parker Hannifin confirmed it expects the deal to complete during the third quarter. Kwarteng reached the same decision on the £2.57bn sale of Ultra Electronics (ULE) to Cobham last week, launching a consultation exercise which closes on 3 July. Cobham is owned by US private equity firm Advent International. MF

Bonds are catching some bid with the 10yr down about 2bps at 3.15 per cent, whilst European yields were a tad lower after inflation data from the North Rhine-Westphalia region of Germany dropped from 8.1 per cent in May to 7.5 per cent in June, whilst Bavarian inflation declined to +7.9 per cent from +8.1 per cent. Early indicator that inflation has peaked? We shall see as the rest of the German figures come in over the morning. Meanwhile, Spanish inflation up to 10 per cent year-on-year from 8.5 per cent in May...not so clever and the worst since April 1985. This only underlines the difficulty the European Central Bank has in raising rates but still doing QE to prevent a blowout in yields and spreads. The ECB is said to be mulling announcing the size and duration of its new bond buying programme in July as it hikes rates. However, get the fragmentation tool right and it will be in a stronger position to raise headline rates more aggressively.

The US dollar has held onto most of yesterday’s gains. Much of this might be month/quarter/half-end rebalancing. Citi's month-end flow model points to stronger USD buying than usual. GBPUSD dropped as low as 1.2180 this morning as the dollar continued to find bid, whilst EURUSD hit 1.0486 before paring losses at the start of the European session. Both crosses are testing lows struck a couple of times over the last fortnight. USDJPY trades a little higher this morning at 136. ECB’s Lagarde, BoE’s Bailey and the Fed’s Powell are due to take part in a panel event later.

Oil continues to advance off its trend support, with spot Brent rising to a two-week high at $114, as oil producers in OPEC struggle to match supply commitments. Both Saudi Arabia and the UAE are said to be at capacity, whilst Libyan production is struggling with a potential force majeure at the Gulf of Sirte. OPEC shouldn’t do anything unexpected. Couple of things to note about oil right now. First the drop in liquidity with open interest in Brent and WTI at a 7-year low. Second, dated to frontline Brent spreads have blown out, indicating extreme tightness. Meanwhile the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) will restart publishing its weekly inventories report at the usual time today, including data from last week's delayed release. API data showed a draw of 3.8 million barrels for the week ended 24 June.

Neil Wilson is chief market analyst at Markets.com