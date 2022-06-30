Bear market strategies, Twitter style

Normal investors should protect and educate themselves in bear markets

Beware rallies, but when the time comes buying opportunities will be immense

In the investment world, social media is the town square for bull market braggards. Now the tide of easy money from central banks is going out, you can see which financial commentators have been swimming naked. Equally, there are plenty in the so-called ‘FinTwit’ community whose analysis and investment strategies appear to have paid off just as effectively, if not more so, than their Wall Street or City equivalents' own.

Viewing any source in isolation, especially one so notoriously fickle as social media, is not to be advised (Elon Musk isn’t wrong about the trust issues and preponderance of false accounts). But FinTwit can enrich the conversation, and at the very least, their voices can be weighed against those from the asset management and hedge fund industries that, in some cases, they left behind.