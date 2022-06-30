Berkeley execs buy the dip

Board members of London-focused housebuilder Berkeley (BKG) have bought £2.7mn-worth of shares after a positive set of results for the company.

Chief executive Robert Perrins and his wife Vanessa Perrins snapped up £1.85mn-worth of shares at 3,695p a share, adding to the £3mn Mr Perrins bought in July last year at an average of 4,606p a share. Both purchases represent a discount compared with Vanessa Perrins’ sale of £10.8mn in shares in January last year at 4,743p. The share transactions follow a strong set of results for the company. However, clouds loom, with Savills predicting that London house prices will fall 1 per cent next year, followed by three years of sluggish growth.

Charlie Huggins, head of equities at Wealth Club, said the company is better placed than most housebuilders in the event of a housing crash. “And if the housing market stays robust, which it might do given the chronic shortage of housing, especially in London, the group’s exciting development pipeline means it looks well-placed to capitalise,” he added.