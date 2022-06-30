Meggitt and Ultra sales set for approval

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng looks set to wave through the second sale of a listed UK defence company by a US-owned company within days.

Kwarteng said he was “minded to accept” Parker Hannifin’s £6.26bn bid for aviation components supplier Meggitt (MGGT) after it promised a series of measures to address national security and competition concerns. The former include assurances around supplies to the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and site security measures, as well as ensuring that most of the company’s directors will remain resident UK nationals. The latter involves the sale of Parker’s aircraft, wheels and brakes business – including US assets – to an approved buyer.

Two separate consultation exercises will now be launched, both of which will close on 13 July. The tie-up was approved by the European Union in April and Parker Hannifin said it expected the deal to complete during the third quarter.