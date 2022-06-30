Retailers trying to crack zoomer spending boom

Retailers are attempting to grab hold of the notoriously short attention spans of young shoppers by posting short-form videos on social media platform TikTok.

Earlier this year, Marks and Spencer (MKS) won 18.5 million viewers with a series of TikTok videos that showed its pink gelatin creation, Percy Pig, performing some of the dance crazes popular on the platform. TikTok, owned by Chinese tech giant Bytedance, specialises in short videos (sometimes seconds long. It has been a rare tech success story this year.

Given that popularity and growth trajectory, TikTok is now seen as a key plank of retailers’ strategies to unlock Generation Z's spending power. Harry Potter publisher Bloomsbury’s (BMY) chief executive has said that book reviews hosted on TikTok are driving “huge sales”, with books that were published a decade ago becoming bestsellers again. ‘Booktok’, where users post reviews of their recent reads, grew as a trend during the pandemic, and helped Bloomsbury post consensus-beating sales growth of 24 per cent to £230mn over the past year.