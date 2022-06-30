Today's markets: More pain coming

Is higher inflation now locked in for the long term

Stocks in retreat this morning

Oil headed for $200?

Agustín Carstens, the general manager of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), watched on like an annoyed headmaster. His pupils, seated neatly on the stage next to his ample frame, were up to explain to the class how they’d got it so wrong.

"We understand better how little we understand about inflation,” said Jay Powell, the Fed chair. You can imagine what everyone, including Carstens, was thinking.

“There’s a clock running here,” added Powell. “The risk is that because of the multiplicity of shocks, you start to transition into a higher-inflation regime.”

Now that’s better, thought Carstens, who only this week warned that we are on the verge of a “paradigm shift” in the global inflation regime. “We may be reaching a tipping point, beyond which an inflationary psychology spreads and becomes entrenched,” the BIS warned. Just as long as these three don’t pay attention to that troublemaker Krugman, thought Carstens.

“The process is highly likely to involve some pain, but the worse pain would be in failing to address this high inflation and allowing it to become persistent,” Powell continued, to Carstens’ approval no doubt.

It sounded an awful lot like the way BIS concluded its report: “As historical experience has shown time and again, the long-term costs of allowing inflation to become entrenched far outweigh the short-term ones of bringing it under control.” Or as German economist Karl Otto Pohl put it, inflation is like toothpaste. Once it’s out, you can hardly get it back in again.

So, is the game up? Christine Lagarde seemed to get carried away: The world "will not return to the low-inflation environment" before the pandemic. What, never? This seems unlikely…at least if not then why not? Will central banks need to accept permanently higher inflation? And it’s a rather trite comment from head of a central bank that has yet to actually raise rates despite inflation running at 8-10 per cent across the bloc. US core PCE inflation is on tap later in the session. Powell remains the star pupil, Lagarde is failing her mocks and no one listens to the class clown Bailey any longer.

Wall Street ended a mixed day flat even as real GDP was revised down to -1.6 per cent in the first quarter, whilst real final sales fell -1.2 per cent. European stocks are much flightier this morning, notching roughly two percent declines in early trade as risk appetite soured across the spectrum on the same old cocktail of inflation and recession worries whizzed up in a blender with tighter financial conditions. The message from the panel event in Sintra was there will be even more pain. Investors would say they’ve endured enough hurt – the first half performance has been shocking with the S&P 500 down 20 per cent, DAX -20 per cent, Nasdaq -28 per cent, Dow Jones -15 per cent. Shares in London have held up much better, down just 2.6 per cent YTD.

Yields, stocks and crypto are all down. The 10yr Treasury yield fell to 3.06 per cent, Bitcoin declined to around $19,300 and the FTSE 100 dropped 1.5 per cent to test the 7,200 level. US futures are pointing to a roughly 1 per cent decline at the cash open on Wall Street later. Month, quarter and half-year end tomorrow raises risks for whipsaws. The S&P 500 is down more than 7 per cent this month and over 15 per cent for the quarter, whilst the DAX is off 11 per cent and FTSE down around 5 per cent for the month, 4 per cent for the quarter. Chinese markets performed well as data improved as the easing of Covid measures led to a strong pickup in services activity. Manufacturing activity rose for the first time in four months. Unless you’d followed JPM advice back in May to pivot back into China tech, it’s been a horrible month for stocks.

Companies Hunting shares tumble as it announces return to profit Conditions in the energy sector are much improved, especially for services and equipment firms like Hunting (HTG). But a positive trading update wasn’t enough to convince investors. The company has guided a first-half cash profit of at least $16mn (£13mn), compared to $3mn last year, and a “return to bottom-line profitability for the full-year”. Its shares fell 16 per cent in morning trading in response. The order book overall has doubled compared to a year ago, to over $300mn. Hunting’s Titan division has been a drag on earnings in recent years but given the performance of the US onshore energy sector, it is now expanding production and the company has forecast margin growth for the year. AH Bunzl proves a useful inflation hedge Distributor Bunzl (BNZL) lifted its full-year guidance after experiencing “very strong” trading during the first six months. Its first half revenue is expected to be 16 per cent higher, or between 12-13 per cent at constant currency rates. Sales were lifted both by acquisitions and inflation feeding into higher prices, although it appears to have been able to pass these on, with operating margin both for the half and the full year expected to be “slightly higher” than historic levels. The company’s shares are down 6 per cent so far this year, or around 16x expected earnings, although UBS analysts expect the consensus earnings forecast to lift by 2-3 per cent on the back of this update. MF Frasers grabs stake in MySale Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group (FRAS) has continued its shopping spree by buying a 28.7 per cent stake in MySale (MYSL), a London-listed fashion clearance firm based in Australia. According to Frasers, the acquisition “creates an opportunity for a strategic partnership” whereby “end of line group products can be cleared via an established clearance channel”. This arrangement would also benefit from “counter seasonality between the European and Australian climates”, allowing Frasers to dispose of unwanted products on the Australian and New Zealand markets. Frasers did not disclose financial details of the transaction, but MySale’s market value rose to £14.3mn after the news sent shares up by 31 per cent. Ashley is known for splashing out, having upped his exposure to German suitmaker Hugo Boss (DE:BOSS), one of Frasers’ suppliers, last week. In June, Frasers bailed out retailer Missguided with a £20mn bid after the brand went into administration, and Ashley also owns a current stake in luxury handbags maker Mulberry (MUL). MT

FX has also been tough for anyone betting against the dollar. Cable is down 10 per cent YTD, whilst EURUSD is down over 8 per cent. The yen is down by more than 18 per cent and the Swissy has retreated almost 5 per cent. Sterling has caught a little bid this morning following yesterday’s two-week low, but struggling to break out from the 1.2160 resistance area. The euro remains under pressure at a two-week low, while the yen has pared losses, bouncing sharply from a fresh 24-year low yesterday.

After running up through the European morning session yesterday, oil tumbled sharply in the US session before stabilising in Asian trade. SEB analyst Bjarne Schieldrop said oil could go to $200, describing the G7 price cap plan a “recipe for disaster”. With the August contract in the rear view mirror, Brent front month is back to $112 on the September contract.

Neil Wilson is chief market analyst at Markets.com