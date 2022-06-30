Tracking down small-cap winners

A lot has been written about the best ways to analyse companies, from both a fundamental and technical viewpoint. It is essential of course to look at things such as market share, margins, return on capital employed, and cost pressures to predict the future of a company.

It is also important to be aware of more technical factors (as distinct from technical analysis), which can determine the size, depth, and other characteristics of the applicable investor universe. For example, a sub-£100mn market cap business may not be on the radar of many institutional investors, or the sector (eg, gaming, oil) may exclude it from some investment mandates altogether. Exclusion from institutional pools of capital can be detrimental or even fatal to the prospects of a business if it needs capital for expansion into new products or territories, or to survive difficult times.

But there is another key element to consider, which is particularly important in smaller companies. While the majority try to balance the interests of all stakeholders, there are many instances of companies which are run for the benefit of management rather than shareholders. Being able to find good management is essential to generating good portfolio returns. While the words of the Sage of Omaha, Warren Buffett, are very true – “When a management with a reputation for brilliance tackles a business with a reputation for bad economics, it is the reputation of the business that remains intact” – it is also true that a bad jockey can put even the best horse into a ditch. With that in mind, let’s look at some ways by which you can select better managements. The holy grail is a fast horse and a good jockey.