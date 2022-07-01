Copper miners wobble as recession fears mount

Archaeologists working on HS2 have discovered the largest Anglo-Saxon burial ground in the UK. The graves contained dozens of artefacts confirming Bronze Age, Iron Age and Roman activity, many of which were fashioned out of copper. The metal has clearly been of practical use for a while. Indeed, for nearly 5,000 years, copper was the only metal known to man.

Our early ancestors discovered that copper is malleable and holds a sharp edge, ideal for the creation of ornaments, tools and weaponry, although its modern-day uses would have seemed like witchcraft to them.

Along with the complex of rare earth minerals, it is central to the transition towards a low carbon-intensity world, although it also has existing environmental credentials in that nearly all of smelter output is still in circulation, because copper's recycling rate is higher than that of any other engineering metal.