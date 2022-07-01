/
Testing times for crypto

A hostile economic climate tests the mettle of cryptocurrencies
July 1, 2022
  • Since the market boomed during the pandemic, millions of Brits hold some cryptocurrency
  • But a more difficult economic climate is presenting a whole host of challenges for crypto

According to research from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), around 2.3mn Brits hold some type of crypto. Although Bitcoin is the best known, there are over 18,000 other cryptocurrencies to choose from. It is no longer a niche market. And it is no longer a buoyant market. As my chart shows, after topping $64,000 in November 2021, the value of Bitcoin has tumbled below $20,000. This is a drop of almost 70 per cent. 

The pandemic proved a boom time for crypto. As savings accounts offered meagre returns, the chance to make a capital gain on Bitcoin’s run-away growth looked increasingly attractive. Investors looked for more creative ways of chasing returns: the FCA found that coronavirus was far more likely to have encouraged respondents to buy cryptocurrencies than to have discouraged them.

