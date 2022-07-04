/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Covid's ill-wind underpins Porvair's performance

Filtration firm's laboratory arm grows revenue by 22 per cent
Covid's ill-wind underpins Porvair's performance
July 4, 2022
  • Inflation costs passed on so far
  • Capex focus to switch towards efficiency investments

As the recent spike in Covid-19 infection rates proves, the idea that we are now in a post-pandemic world seems premature.

Porvair (PRV), which makes a broad range of filtration equipment, had been expecting Covid-related demand in its laboratory business, which makes up 37 per cent of revenues, to have pulled back as the pandemic recedes. Demand did fall, although nowhere near as much as expected and the continued clamour for PCR tests contributed to a 22 per cent increase in the unit’s sales. 

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data