Covid's ill-wind underpins Porvair's performance

Inflation costs passed on so far

Capex focus to switch towards efficiency investments

As the recent spike in Covid-19 infection rates proves, the idea that we are now in a post-pandemic world seems premature.

Porvair (PRV), which makes a broad range of filtration equipment, had been expecting Covid-related demand in its laboratory business, which makes up 37 per cent of revenues, to have pulled back as the pandemic recedes. Demand did fall, although nowhere near as much as expected and the continued clamour for PCR tests contributed to a 22 per cent increase in the unit’s sales.