Government whistles as EV tariff cliff approaches

There is an easy first piece of advice for the government’s new Critical Minerals Intelligence Centre (CMIC) to hand over to its Westminster bosses: we don’t need to exist. The body has been set up, as announced earlier this week, to support the development of “evidence-based policies aimed at developing more robust critical mineral supply chains to the UK”, largely for the electric vehicle supply chain.

This is good news for the British Geological Society (BGS), which is receiving up to £3.6mn over three years to run the thing, but it will likely just be rehashing work already done by firms such as the Faraday Institution (also government-funded), Benchmark Mineral Intelligence and Fastmarkets.

The second handy piece of advice for the government would be that the UK will never produce lithium or nickel or other battery metals in any truly material fashion, despite the urgent need for this to happen thanks to Brexit and stage two of the trade deal with the EU that begins in 2027.