Has Sainsbury been oversold this year?

General merchandise sales under pressure

Pressure on household budgets to intensify

Sainsbury’s (SBRY) trading performance in the 16 weeks to 25 June provided one of the clearest indicators yet that households are cutting their budgets, at least regarding non-essential items. The group recorded a 4 per cent decline in like-for-like sales, excluding fuel, over the 16 weeks to 25 June, compared with the same period in 2021. However, an 11.2 per cent fall in general merchandise sales (including Argos) contrasts with a relatively modest 2.4 per cent contraction in grocery sales. Whether this had anything to do with the group’s ‘food first’ strategy is unlikely, as the related simplification of support centre teams in general merchandise and the planned streamlining of supply chain/logistics operations were intended to drive efficiencies.

Sainsbury, in common with other legacy high street grocers, has been implementing cost cuts to its product ranges in a bid to keep pace with the big German discounters, as evidenced by the Aldi Price Match campaign that involves over 240 products, including the top 20 products that customers buy most often.