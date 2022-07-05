Saga should be back in the black

Tougher regulations hit policy performance

Saga (SAGA) is on the road to profit this financial year, despite highlighting difficulties with the insurance side of its business in a trading update covering the five months to 4 July. Given that the over-50s specialist’s customer base is the most vulnerable to Covid-19, it is no surprise that the pandemic has been a disaster for the business (the shares have cratered by almost 75 per cent since February 2020). But the company’s fortunes are improving as the travel sector recovers, and its demographic target group has felt comfortable sailing off into the sunset on cruises once again.