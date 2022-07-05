Today's Markets: Euro sinks to lowest since 2003, stocks turn lower

Is the euro headed for parity with the US dollar?

Is inflation peaking, or sticking?

Sainsbury feels consumer pinch

Money for nothing can lead you to dire straits. All too true and the European Central Bank is finding this out now. The euro is in dire straits now as the central bank is so far away from its objective and now has an even bigger problem in terms of fragmentation. EURUSD sunk to 1.0330 this morning, its weakest since 2003 as PMIs highlight euro area recession risks. Unless the ECB gets its act together it could be at parity soon. These are important levels and it should be noted that USD is bid across the board.

Why worry? Its new anti-fragmentation tool, which is designed to close spreads between bond yields across members, could lead to “dire straits”, according to Bundesbank chief Joachin Nagel. In a speech yesterday he said “it would be fatal if governments were to assume that the Eurosystem will ultimately be ready to assure favourable financing terms for the Member States” and issued a caution “against using monetary policy instruments to limit risk premia, as it is virtually impossible to establish for sure whether or not a widened spread is fundamentally justified”. Indebted member states shouldn’t expect money for nothing forever.