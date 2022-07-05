/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Today's Markets: Euro sinks to lowest since 2003, stocks turn lower

Neil Wilson offers the latest in companies and markets news
Today's Markets: Euro sinks to lowest since 2003, stocks turn lower
July 5, 2022

 

  • Is the euro headed for parity with the US dollar?
  • Is inflation peaking, or sticking? 
  • Sainsbury feels consumer pinch

Money for nothing can lead you to dire straits. All too true and the European Central Bank is finding this out now. The euro is in dire straits now as the central bank is so far away from its objective and now has an even bigger problem in terms of fragmentation. EURUSD sunk to 1.0330 this morning, its weakest since 2003 as PMIs highlight euro area recession risks. Unless the ECB gets its act together it could be at parity soon. These are important levels and it should be noted that USD is bid across the board.

Why worry? Its new anti-fragmentation tool, which is designed to close spreads between bond yields across members, could lead to “dire straits”, according to Bundesbank chief Joachin Nagel. In a speech yesterday he said “it would be fatal if governments were to assume that the Eurosystem will ultimately be ready to assure favourable financing terms for the Member States” and issued a caution “against using monetary policy instruments to limit risk premia, as it is virtually impossible to establish for sure whether or not a widened spread is fundamentally justified”. Indebted member states shouldn’t expect money for nothing forever.

To continue reading...
REGISTER FOR FREE TODAY
  • Read 3 articles for free each month
  • Educational articles and topical investment guides
  • In-depth podcast episodes by our writers and industry professionals
  • Interactive live webinars on investment themes that matter
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data