Currency volatility boosts Argentex

Achieves regular operational gearing

The main virtue of Argentex (AGFX) is that bumpy forex markets matter less to it than its stable of corporate and institutional clients who trade currency, or take out hedges and swaps, more when times are uncertain. Being the middleman in this context is proving to be a consistently profitable strategy for Argentex as companies cope with the sagging value of sterling by taking out forward contracts.