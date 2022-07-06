The best renewable energy infrastructure trusts

Renewable energy infrastructure trusts have differed significantly by recent performance

We look at the exposures, risks and rewards different trusts offer

Amid febrile stock markets, renewable energy infrastructure trusts should be a rare sweet spot. They offer inflation protection at a time of double-digit price rises, high dividends when income is scarce and access to renewables as policymakers strive to decarbonise. They are also exposed to rising power prices. However, with a 45 percentage point gap in share price performance between the top and bottom performing fund for the year to date, they don’t all dance to the same tune.

The sector has been one of the great investment trust success stories. The first fund, Greencoat UK Wind (UKW), launched in 2013. There are now 14 funds with more than £13bn of assets between them.