Container freight rates weaken as demand starts to drop

The huge increase in freight costs that began during the early stages of the pandemic is beginning to unwind, with rates for shipping containers from China to the US Pacific coast halving over the past two months. The cost of moving goods around has been one of many inflation drivers of the past year, so the reversal will be a positive shift for consumers if savings are passed down along the supply chain.

Spot rates for shipping a 40-foot container on this key trade lane have fallen from $15,255 (£12,798) at the end of April to $7,568 by 1 July, according to booking platform Freightos. The Freightos Baltic Index (FBX) – an amalgamation of global spot rates – has fallen by 27 per cent over the same period.

Hefty surcharges that shipping lines were levying on customers to ensure containers were placed on vessels are no longer being applied as demand declines and congestion around key ports eases, Freightos chief marketing officer Eytan Buchman told Investors’ Chronicle.