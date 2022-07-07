Currys assesses the squeeze

Looks for more savings through to 2024

Keeps meeting reduced expectation

In an age where the relevance of bricks and mortar retail businesses has been thrown into question on an existential level, the ability of Currys (CURY), incorporating the old Dixons/Carphone Warehouse business into a consolidated brand, to return to reasonable health in these results after a torrid couple of years ranks as a notable business achievement. The company appeals to shoppers who like to use a trip to an out-of-town retail park as a leisure activity, as well as those who prefer to see the items they buy in person, rather than with the sometimes confounding perspective of a flat screen. However, the company still faces headwinds from a slowing economy and the uncertain direction for consumer spending.