/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Currys assesses the squeeze

The impact of the cost of living crisis looms over the electrical goods retailer's results
Currys assesses the squeeze
July 7, 2022
  • Looks for more savings through to 2024
  • Keeps meeting reduced expectation

In an age where the relevance of bricks and mortar retail businesses has been thrown into question on an existential level, the ability of Currys (CURY), incorporating the old Dixons/Carphone Warehouse business into a consolidated brand, to return to reasonable health in these results after a torrid couple of years ranks as a notable business achievement. The company appeals to shoppers who like to use a trip to an out-of-town retail park as a leisure activity, as well as those who prefer to see the items they buy in person, rather than with the sometimes confounding perspective of a flat screen. However, the company still faces headwinds from a slowing economy and the uncertain direction for consumer spending.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data