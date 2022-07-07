Renewed focus on Africa in global oil and gas rush

African oil and gas assets have become hot property as the world hunts for profitable projects in jurisdictions that will allow extensive exploitation.

This has come at an opportune moment for governments keen for added tax revenue, who were facing a drop in investment as oil and gas majors like Shell (SHEL) and BP (BP.) shift focus to other regions and non-fossil fuel projects. At the same time, banks have pulled back from funding major new fields that have found financing even in recent years, like the Mozambique onshore gas fields and Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) offshore LNG project on the maritime border of Senegal and Mauritania.

But now the energy crisis has revved up interest in the continent’s existing assets and expansion options. The EU said it would “explore the export potential of sub-Saharan African countries” in the RepowerEU plan to wean itself off Russian oil and gas. On a visit to Senegal in May, German chancellor Olaf Schulz said securing gas supplies from the region was “a matter worth pursuing intensely”.