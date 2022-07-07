Today's Markets: Stocks firmer as Boris gives in

Boris is out: The immovable object finally gave way to the irresistible force of ministerial resignations. Sterling popped a touch higher on the first headlines but there has been no follow-through as yet, with GBPUSD hitting a wall at 1.20. Gilt yields are higher, though this appears to be less about Boris than global debt markets as Treasury yields move up. The FTSE 100 was unmoved, already trading up +1 per cent amid a strong European equity session. The FTSE 250 extended gains to trade almost 1 per cent higher.

Sterling made a new 2-year low versus the dollar yesterday but has pulled off its lows at 1.1875 back to around 1.1950 this morning. Markets have not been massively perturbed by the political machinations – there is not a deep political risk here to UK assets. But I would stress that the outcome from the moves to oust Johnson mean tax cuts are more likely, whoever is in Number 10 at the end of the month. Looser fiscal policy are the likely result of political pressures – the ‘cost of living crisis’ looms large – which would only makes it harder to tame inflation; all of which is likely weighing on the pound. Options markets indicated traders are increasingly positioned for further losses. Three’s a crowd in an marriage: weak politics, weak economy and weak central banks make for unhappy bedfellows that engender higher-for-longer inflation... Britzuela.

Stock markets across Europe are firmer this morning with the major bourses notching +1 per cent gains in early trade following a solid session in Asia and a third straight positive day for Wall Street. Autos, energy and tech are the leaders on the Stoxx 600. The dollar is taking a breather, pulling back slightly from its 20-year highs; oil is firmer, while gold remains on the defensive but off yesterday’s lows as Treasury yields rise.