Chairman adds abandoned THG to shopping cart

Tongues have been wagging about a takeover at The Hut Group (THG) for months, but even this speculation has been unable to lift the gloom that surrounds the digital retailer.

Shares in the owner of the Lookfantastic and MyProtein sites now trade at less than a tenth of their post-IPO highs in excess of 800p, as investors have grown concerned about governance and strategy. Despite THG posting sales growth of 35 per cent in 2021, a broader cooling towards internet retail stocks has seen it join Ocado (OCDO), AO World (AO.) and Asos (ASC) on the list of London’s most-shorted stocks in 2022.

Its shares sank to an all-time low of 69.6p in June after two suitors separately scrapped their plans to buy the company. Both the investment firm of property mogul Nick Candy and a consortium led by Belerion Capital, whose previous 170p-a-share offer in May was rejected for “significantly undervaluing” the company, had been considering bids. Since neither came to the table before the 16 June deadline, it will be six months before they can make another offer.