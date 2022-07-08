/
Lords Group chief executive buys shares as finance head sells

Chief exec ups his stake while two insiders sell
July 8, 2022

Investors who scour market announcements for directors’ deals in the hope of learning something about insiders’ views of a company’s performance might have been a little confused by Lords Group Trading’s (LORD) latest declaration. 

On the one hand, chief executive Shanker Patel bought more than £480,000-worth of shares directly, plus a further £240,000 through a pension fund controlled by himself and other family members, bringing their combined stake to nearly 52 per cent.

On the other, chief financial officer Chris Day and group acquisition and integration director Tim Holton each sold stakes worth £650,000.

