Next week’s economics: 11-15 July

UK economic growth figures will be released on 13 July. Will the economy contract for the third month in a row? Perhaps. But it won't tell us much. Thanks to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the late May bank holiday was moved from its usual spot to early June. This is going to make GDP figures for the next few months pretty lumpy. Ruth Gregory, senior UK economist at Capital Economics, expects the Jubilee celebrations to cut second quarter (Q2) GDP growth by 0.4 percentage points, but for the economy to see a bounce back in Q3.

Gregory argues that the impact ‘will all come out in the wash in the end’, but it will make it harder for the Bank of England to judge the underlying health of the UK economy. Expect to see these kinds of debates reflected in the next Monetary Policy Committee rate-setting decision in August.

The ONS will also release May's international trade figures on 13 July. Export growth looks set to remain stagnant, with the British Chamber of Commerce’s latest exporter survey reporting continued problems of red tape costs from trade with the EU, raw material pressures and ongoing issues in global shipping markets. China’s trade balance figures will be released on the same day, but will show very different factors at play. Although Chinese Covid-19 cases are rapidly retreating, the impact of repeated lockdowns on export production will continue to wash through this month’s data.