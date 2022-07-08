Shares I love: Wilmington

Wilmington provides data, information, training and events to a range of industries

Increasing regulation means that companies need data and training to remain compliant

Ed Wielechowski, co-manager of Odyssean Investment Trust (OIT), explains why he invests in business information and education provider Wilmington (WIL).

"Wilmington is a high-quality business in a large, secularly growing market which is trading at a discount to its fundamental value. With multiple ways via which to grow this value over time, we are happy to have Wilmington as one of Odyssean Investment Trust's 10 largest holdings.