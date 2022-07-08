Today's Markets: Stocks slip ahead of US jobs report

Boris is gone – or going anyway – and he’ll remembered for a lack of judgment, lies and a way with words that few today can match. For now the UK is rudderless, which is not a good thing whilst we are dealing with the kind of economic upheaval we have today. Them’s the breaks, I suppose.

Shinzo Abe, the former Japanese PM, was shot whilst campaigning for Sunday’s upper house election. He is said to be a grave condition in hospital. Only two days ago, I’d posted on Twitter about the situation in the developed world being like the 1900s, defined loosely by what I call the population’s angst originating in technological advance, rather than the usual inflationary comparisons with the 70s or 40s. The old order is decaying and the peasants are revolting… there is immense dissatisfaction and distrust in institutions and leaders. Violence of this sort will become more common. The anti-WEF-elite movement is growing. Look at the farmer protests in Europe, or the truckers in Canada. Sick of being priced out of being able to live a normal life because of the globalist agenda, tired of being told what to do in every part of lives, what to think even, gaslighting identity politics which mean our politicians cannot even say clearly what a woman is… Politics is moving from an era of broad compromise to one where different sides are pitched against each other, with each wanting to not only have their way but bury their opponents, or at least bend them against their will to comply with the victors. When you see your own domestic politics as a raging battle for survival, it’s no wonder consumer confidence is so low.

European stock markets were a bit lower on Friday ahead of the all-important US jobs report later. The S&P 500 rallied for a fourth straight day... just another bear market really countertrend. We’re yet to see the full impact on earnings and the Fed is not close to stopping. And the jobs market is yet to roll over... key US Jobs report later expected around 270k... but we now the Fed is only thinking about inflation. Wages at 5.2 per cent and unemployment at 3.6 per cent. Yesterday figures showed the number of people applying for jobless benefits marked a 6-month high last week, up to 235k. Oil is firmer with front month WTI above $102 and back to the Jun 22nd lows, looking to hold this level to reassert bullish move.

Sterling remains quite volatile. GBPUSD rallied again to 1.2050 overnight where it again met resistance and is pulling back to the 1.1950 area this morning. Lots of chatter around the UK political scene. Sterling is not cheering Boris’s resignation particularly – weak politics, weak economy, weak central bank remains the milking stool of currency weakness. The euro fell sharply in early trade Friday, with EURUSD hurtling towards parity. Minutes from the ECB only underscore how sluggish it is.

Twitter (TWTR) shares fell around 4 per cent in after-hours trading as a report in the Washington Post said Elon Musk’s deal to buy the company is in jeopardy. It’s reported Musk’s side are not convinced they can verify data on spam accounts, which could lead him to renege on the $44bn deal. In June, after Twitter gave Musk access to the so-called ‘fire hose’ of data, I noted that we should expect Musk to keep complaining about not getting what he’s asked for and suggest a breach of covenant in the deal by Twitter. This came after Musk filed an updated SEC filing saying that Twitter’s refusal to provide more information on spam accounts and how these are measured amounts to a ‘material breach’ of Twitter’s obligations in the sale process. I went into this at the time, but essentially Musk is on very shaky ground if he thinks he can walk away from this transaction easily. He’s scratching around for any legal loophole he can to get out of a deal that looks way less appealing than it did when he made the bid.

Companies Another litigation funder hit by “timing issues” Shares in Litigation Capital Management (LIT) fell by 14 per cent this morning, after the funder warned of delays in its portfolio. In a trading update for the year to 30 June 2022, the Australian-based company said gross revenue is expected to be 25 per cent higher than last year, while adjusted operating profit should rise by 15 per cent. However, management said two material investments have been pushed back into future financial periods because of delays. It added that it was “not reasonable or responsible” to provide market guidance because of the complexity of its investments. The average life of LCM’s investments has now risen from 27 months to between 36 and 42 months. Fellow litigation funder Burford Capital (BUR) also complained of “timing issues” in March this year. JS ​​Vistry upbeat on trading prospects Housebuilder Vistry (VTY) said trading in the first six months of 2022 was ahead of expectations, and “strongly ahead” of a good first half last year. Chief executive Greg Fitzgerald said it expects to see “significant margin progression” during the year, with adjusted pre-tax profits at the top end of market forecasts (currently around £417mn). It finished the period with net cash of £115mn, up from £32mn a year earlier. In line with peers, Vistry’s shares have fallen 30 per cent so far this year and it trades at about 5.5x broker Peel Hunt’s forecast earnings of 147p per share. “Despite the challenging inflationary backdrop and global supply chain issues, house price inflation is continuing to offset build cost inflation,” said Dudley Shanley, an equity analyst at Goodbody. MF

Neil Wilson is the Chief Market Analyst at markets.com