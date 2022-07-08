Unions strike a balance

Unionisation gives workers the power to ‘fire’ their employer by going on strike

But has the pandemic weakened the hand of the rail unions?

As far as economic theory is concerned, trade unions are all about power. In an industry without unions, the employer has the ultimate upper hand: they can threaten to fire workers. Add a union into the mix and another exercise of power is possible: workers can threaten to ‘dismiss’ their employer (at least temporarily) by going on strike. And this is just what the RMT union did in June.

Although unionisation increases workers’ clout, their relative bargaining power still hinges on several things. Firstly, the union’s ability to call a strike. Are there restrictive laws on balloting? And can workers be relied upon to stick to the strike? The employer’s likely response also matters. Unions can influence wages but have less impact on how many workers are hired. Too high a wage demand might see the employer cut back on employment or even close down.