Can technology be the cure for inflation?

There are two competing macro forces acting on the technology sector: rising interest rates and inflation. The two are linked but they have opposite effects on the market capitalisation of the sector. Rising interest rates squeeze valuations. However, what is less well reported, is that inflation is good for the long-term earnings of the companies of the future. The first part of this argument is clear. The second part of it we will come to a bit later.

We all know that rising rates mean bigger discounts being applied to future cash flows. Since the beginning of the year, the price to earnings ratio of the tech-heavy Nasdaq has fallen from 27 to 19 times. Ark Innovation ETF (US:ARKK), which owns some of the most speculative companies in the world, has seen its valuation drop 58 per cent this year and Baillie Gifford’s Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (SMT) has dropped 40 per cent.

For institutional investors, this is just simple maths. When rates rise they change their discount cash flow models and valuations fall. For retail investors, their decision-making process might be different. The rising cost of living will be encouraging them to sell shares to pay for bills. There is also the power of narrative – to which institutional investors are also vulnerable. When prices are falling, less patient investors get spooked and exit their positions.