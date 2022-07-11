Contractors feel pressure as starts on site slow

Housebuilders expected to focus on building out existing sites

Costs rise more quickly than tender prices

The value of construction projects starting in the UK is set to slip this year as the worsening economic climate provokes greater caution among housebuilders.

Some £66.5bn worth of projects are due to start in 2022, a 2 per cent decline on 2021 when the post-pandemic rebound saw new starts grow by 23 per cent to £67.9bn, according to data provider Glenigan. This value should pick up again next year to over £70bn, although this is because of the higher costs going into building projects.