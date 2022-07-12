Anglo Pacific splashing the coal cash

It’s the best of both worlds for royalty company Anglo Pacific Group (APF), which buys the rights to a proportion of revenue or production at mines. Its key earner right now is an Australian coal mine because of extremely high prices.

This won’t last for much longer, however, as the Kestrel mine operator will finish mining in the area in which Anglo Pacific owns a stake. A replacement income stream is needed.

To this end, the company has just signed a $185mn (£156mn) deal to take on royalties at two mines not yet in production. They are the West Musgrave and Santo Domingo operations, copper and nickel in Australia and copper in Chile, respectively. The seller is South32 (S32), which is taking $48mn in cash and the rest in shares, so will become Anglo Pacific's biggest shareholder with a 17 per cent stake.

Neither mine is in production yet but forecasts are for 2024 at the earliest, with West Musgrave further along in terms of development. Mine owner Oz Minerals (AU:OZL) has not yet made a final investment decision but said in its most recent update that would come by the end of the year.

Chief executive Marc Bishop Lafleche said this was part of the company’s plan to shift cash flowing from the coal mine to assets lined up with the energy transition. “This deal transforms our portfolio,” he said, adding that it would bolster the dividend floor at 7p a share.

Nickel and copper are projected to be in even higher demand with a few years from electric vehicles and associated infrastructure.

Both metals have traded at record highs or near-highs for the past year, but have fallen off in recent weeks over global recession fears. The sell-off has sent copper back to $7,500 a tonne from over $10,000 in April, while nickel has dropped from around $30,000 a tonne at the end of June to $20,000.

The long-term outlook for both is strong, however. Bernstein forecasts a small surplus of copper supply between 2025 and 2028, before a supply gap of 5mn tonnes in 2030 and over 17mn tonnes in 2040. Global production is around 20mn tonnes a year.

Peel Hunt forecasts that the two mines could bring in $30mn-$50mn in revenue a year for Anglo Pacific, taking its overall portfolio contributions (as it terms revenue) to over $100mn. The company will pass that mark this year thanks to sky-high coal prices, but Peel Hunt forecasts a drop back to around $60mn from next year.

Additionally, the company was handed tens of millions of dollars in a surprise update to the Queensland royalty rules, which apply to its Kestrel holding. In what RBC Capital Markets analyst Tyler Broda has called a “historical quirk”, Anglo Pacific owns the sub-surface rights to a part of the mine instead of the state. This means the new royalty regime, which hikes the rate when coal prices are higher, moves to 40 per cent when they are over A$300 (£171) a tonne, as is the case now.

This would add around $13mn to 2022 cash profits, as per Peel Hunt.

Bishop Lafleche said Anglo Pacific was still on the lookout for deals after securing this one, but the next royalty acquisition would likely be a producing mine that could immediately contribute to the company’s income.

The outlook for its base metals is good, while the current coal prices mean Anglo Pacific is having a seriously good year. It has come off like other resource stocks in recent weeks, despite its earnings surging because of the coal price. Buy at 150p.

Last IC View: Buy, 177p, 30 Mar 2022