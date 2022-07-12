/
Housing reform at risk amid Conservative resignation turmoil

The Conservatives have made many promises on housing, but the party's in-fighting threatens all of it
July 12, 2022
  • Housing sector 'plunged into uncertainty' after arrival of fifth housing secretary in four years
  • Fears that some reforms could be scrapped, while industry steps up lobbying efforts

You would be forgiven for not noticing Stuart Andrew’s resignation last week. Amid the departures of over 60 members of Boris Johnson’s government, the former housing minister’s exit went by almost unnoticed. Yet his resignation is a sign of a much larger problem that threatens housing and planning policy.

Alongside Andrew’s departure last Wednesday came the departure of two other housing department ministers. Then, at around 9pm that evening, the secretary of state for levelling up, housing and communities Michael Gove was sacked and branded a “snake” by Downing Street. 

