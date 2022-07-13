Labour strikes will accelerate digital transformation

Tight labour markets and rising inflation is bringing a return of collective action. This month, BT’s (BT) staff voted for their first national strike in 35 years. For BT’s shareholders, increasing returns to labour is concerning. It means more money being paid out in wages and less in dividends. However, for software and IT transformation companies, tightening labour markets will be a blessing.

Even before this recent vote, BT was looking for digital solutions to lower costs. Last year, the telecoms company managed to reduce its wage bill by 9.3 per cent to free up cash to spend on its £5.3bn of capital expenditure. Around 50 per cent of its EE mobile journeys in digital channels are now automated and it has introduced a new customer chatbot called Aimee.

If you have tried ringing a bank, gas provider or alarm company during the pandemic you will have likely had to sat on the line for much longer than is reasonable. This shortage of workers is why BT’s call centre staff feel they have the power to push for higher wages, but it is also why BT is already looking for digital solutions to the problem.