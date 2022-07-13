Office work is a religion which is losing followers

In the middle of Cambodia, there is a 400-acre site comprising a complex series of ancient temples. Angkor Wat is so central to the identity of the country that it features on its flag, and yet the story goes that the entire complex was almost lost to history until French colonialists stumbled upon it in the 19th century.

Leaving aside the massively problematic Eurocentric bias in that narrative for a second, imagine a distant future in which the City of London suffers a similar fate. The businesses that once occupied these buildings all move out and the towers are left empty for centuries, until one day a group of explorers happen upon this square mile of once gleaming buildings.

What would they make of it? Visitors to Angkor Wat immediately recognise it a site of both political and religious significance with its myriad of Hindu temples which had been converted into Buddhist ones centuries later, so what would this hypothetical group of explorers assume the inhabitants of the City of London once worshipped?