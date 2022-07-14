Alpha Financial chief executive sells a third of options

The choppiness of financial markets has affected asset manager share prices disproportionately, as tends to be the case. However, there are some niches that don’t necessarily involve managing other peoples’ money that have seen a clear benefit from the carnage. One of these is Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (AFM), which advises asset managers and wealth funds on ways to protect their fee margins. Events in 2022 go some way towards illustrating the adage that anyone can call themselves a genius when markets are rising, but when heading south you need to call in some real technical know-how.

All this has meant that times are good for specialist consultants. The strong recovery in Alpha’s share price, which began in March this year, has therefore allowed chief executive Euan Fraser to offload a substantial part of his available securities – more than 563,485 were sold at an average price of 400p a share, netting Mr Fraser some £2.25mn. He has been with the company since 2013, oversaw its funding rounds and accession to Aim in 2017 and retains just over 1mn shares as part of his ownership package.

Unsurprisingly, the ugly markets, particularly for tech shares, have spurred demand for Alpha’s services and the company registered 30 per cent organic fee growth in its recent set of financial results, allowing the company to comfortably beat consensus profit forecasts for 2022. The group’s high cash generation is also expected to support future acquisitions in a highly specialist area of the market. Broker Berenberg recently described Alpha as “essential” for its customers and it is therefore regarded as a core expense of doing business for asset managers.