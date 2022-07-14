Fickle fiscal competition

Nadim Zahawi had a punchy first 48 hours as chancellor. He wrote a letter urging Boris Johnson to "go now" (he duly did), and prompted a raft of speculation about corporation tax. In an interview with Times Radio, he raised the prospect of reversing April’s planned hike in the tax from 19p to 25p, saying that "when boards invest, companies invest, they invest for the long term and they do compare corporation tax rates…so I will look at everything".

At first glance, cutting corporation tax sounds like a winning idea – and given he raised it on his first day, Zahawi probably thought so too. It has several potential advantages. Firstly, lower corporation tax is likely to prove popular at firm level: lower tax forecasts mean higher future cash flow projections. This can lead to brighter profit expectations and more resilient share prices for UK firms – welcome news in a challenging economic climate.

At the UK level, there is also an argument that lower corporation tax will encourage investment. But former chancellor Rishi Sunak wasn’t convinced – saying in his 2022 Mais Lecture that "it is unclear that cutting the headline corporation tax rate did lead to a step change in business investment", adding that "we need our future tax policy to be targeted and strategic".

Then there is the case that Zahawi alludes to: that lowering corporation tax can confer a strategic advantage by encouraging firms to invest in the UK rather than elsewhere. The idea of cutting corporation tax to attract investment seems to lean into a sort of economic common sense that tells us that competition, including tax competition, must be ‘good’.

Economic competition between firms is beneficial (at least in the eyes of mainstream economic theory), leading to lower prices and greater efficiency. But tax competition between countries is less positive. Stephen Smith, professor of economics at UCL, argues that fiscal competition leads to tax havens undercutting tax rates elsewhere. This forces other countries to follow their low rates, leading to a kind of fiscal ‘race to the bottom’.

But this competition doesn’t confer any greater efficiency or positive advantage. By grabbing the tax base of other countries and limiting the range of tax policies they can impose, tax competition actually carries a heavy burden.

As the chart shows, corporation tax rates have fallen since 2000, a trend exacerbated by the development of the internet. Smith argues that online firms are particularly adept at paying tax wherever the regime is most favourable, intensifying fiscal competition between economies.

Even worse, there isn’t clear evidence that tax cuts work as a means of attracting additional investment. The OBR found that corporation tax has made up around 3 per cent of GDP since it was introduced in 1965 – despite significant changes in UK and rival corporation tax rates over the period. And Cardiff Metropolitan University’s head of accounting, economics and finance, Malcolm James, argues that "‘more than likely, taxation is of much less importance than factors such as the quality of the labour force and infrastructure" in deciding where firms locate.

Counterintuitively, one way for countries to seize control of their corporation tax rates is to cooperate with each other. In July 2021, President Biden announced that 130 countries had agreed to endorse a global minimum corporation tax of 15 per cent under the Paris OECD statement.

This might give countries the breathing space they need. The OBR reports that if UK corporation tax does rise as planned to 25 per cent, we will find ourselves in the top half of the international tax table. But, it points out, "it is of course possible that other countries will make similar decisions about how to respond to the fiscal legacy of the pandemic and raise corporation tax rates too". Yet they face a significant hurdle. It takes guts to move first in a ‘race to the top’.