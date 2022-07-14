Next week’s economics: 18 - 22 July

Next week is a big one. First, the UK, which releases updated inflation data on 20 July. Double-digit figures look likely – the Bank of England expects inflation to rise beyond 11 per cent by the end of the year. The Bank’s latest Financial Stability Report highlighted increases in energy and commodity prices as key inflation drivers, but there are domestic inflationary pressures too.

The Bank now expects growth to slow sharply this year, potentially dragging unemployment down with it. But in the short term, economists are worried about the inflationary pressures bubbling up from the tight labour market. 19 July will see ONS unemployment and pay growth figures released. Continued low unemployment and high underlying wage growth would intensify fears of a wage-price spiral, and put increasing pressure on the Bank to act forcefully in its August rate-setting meeting.

The European Central Bank (ECB) faces its own rate-setting dilemma on 21 July. European inflation is at a 40-year high of 8.6 per cent, and Berenberg’s chief economist foresees more "bad news in the pipeline". Holger Schmieding expects the recent spike in wholesale gas prices to continue to work through the economy in terms of higher food and transport costs. Expect a figure of around 9 per cent when updated inflation figures are released on 19 July.

This places the ECB under intense pressure to tame inflation. Yet it also needs to balance the risk of an economic slowdown, as well as the asymmetric impacts of higher rates on its 19 member states. The ECB has already announced its intention to raise rates by 25 basis points in next week’s meeting, and a deviation from this is unlikely.

But even a modest rate rise has wider significance: it represents the first eurozone rate hike in 11 years, and looks set to be the first of more to come. Andrew Kennington, chief europe economist at Capital Economics, anticipates that the Bank will join ‘Club Fed’ with a 50 basis point rise later in the year, and expects 1.5 percentage points worth of hikes between September and December.

It's a quieter week across the pond, but we will get data on June’s US housing starts on 19 July. House prices have soared since the Covid-19 pandemic, but there are warning signs of a slowdown on the horizon, due to higher mortgage rates and lower consumer sentiment dampening demand. Keep a close eye on new home starts: higher figures could put further downward pressure on prices by tipping the market from one of excess demand to excess supply.