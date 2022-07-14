Prioritise the troubled economy

Boris Johnson, the prime minister who will be remembered for abject failures of judgement and behaviour, and for “getting Brexit done” (but not for unleashing Britain’s potential), is slowly packing up at Number 10 while the six (at time of writing) shortlisted candidates vying to succeed him as leader of the Conservative party set out their stalls.

Tax sits at the heart of this battle for the leadership. The Tory party is the natural home of low tax and small government and the UK’s current high levels of tax, driven up by the pandemic as it pushed the government into high spending mode to support businesses and individuals, are unpalatable to some. There are strong objections in particular to the planned corporation tax rise to 25 per cent next year from the current 19 per cent.

It cannot be denied that high tax has been identified as a threat to economic growth (the OECD has pointed to the UK’s high tax burden as one reason for its prediction that the UK will suffer the lowest rate of growth in the G7 in 2023) or that businesses have been through a series of shocks in recent years – Brexit, pandemic lockdowns, soaring inflation, rising interest rates and an energy crisis – and could do with a helping hand.