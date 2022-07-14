Today's Markets: Stocks drift lower, Italian political risks to the fore

US CPI at 9.1 per cent for June

Flattish start to trade in Europe this morning morphed into a more obvious decline shift after a down day on Wall Street following the CPI report. US inflation remains super-hot at 9.1 per cent year-on-year in June, +1.3 per cent month on month. Core also hot at +5.9 per cent vs 5.7 per cent expected. Markets price in about a 75 per cent chance that the Fed will raise rates by 100bps at its July meeting, pricing in much more aggressive tightening than prior to the report. I think this is about right; the Fed has been very clear about where it stands on inflation and the strength of the labour market means there is no real reason not to go big. Atlanta Fed’s Bostic said "everything is in play" for the next FOMC meeting, while Cleveland Fed’s Mester declined to rule out a 100bps move. Moreover, the Fed had kind of painted itself into a corner where it needs to up the ante whenever inflation moves higher to remain credible.

Market reaction to the print was sharp. We got a fresh 20-year high for the USD... front end yields up sharply and inversion got worse with the 2s10s inversion north of 25bps, the widest in many years. The S&P 500 declined almost half a percent but held onto 3,800 at the close – futures are indicating a lower open today. Gold was sold in big volume as yields and the dollar jumped. My feeling is this could be an opportunity as inflation expectations are too low and the Fed won’t go as far as it needs to go. Bitcoin fell too but tried to recapture $20k this morning. Oil weakest since April but front month WTI holds its 200-day moving average.