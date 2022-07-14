VCT sunset incoming?

The regulations on venture capital trusts (VCTs) are due to expire in April 2025, and their directors are already lobbying for changes. A 10-year “sunset” clause was agreed in 2015, when the UK was part of the EU, so will that spell the end of VCTs?

That’s hardly likely. At a recent shareholders’ day hosted by British Smaller Companies VCT, it was pointed out that the sort of businesses in which VCTs invest are new and growing wealth creators, which have the ability to learn fast and adapt as circumstances change, so it’s in the national interest to encourage them. The UK has a particular problem here because of its overcentralised government and centralised banks. Local authorities lack the resources to support local businesses in the way that applies in many other countries, and traditional banks tend to be inflexible and cautious. Banks expect to see positive cash flow projections and accumulating profits, and while they’ll lend to cover short-term losses, they don’t see their role as funding lossmaking early-stage businesses in the hope that one day they’ll become profitable. The risk is too high – after all, on average, about one in five of all new businesses are said to fail in their first year.

This funding gap was recognised in the Patient Capital Review, published in 2017, which led to the government saying it would provide more than £20bn in growth finance to innovative firms over the next 10 years. Besides establishing the British Business Bank, which relies on the private sector to identify and invest in growing businesses and then co-invests alongside them, the role of VCTs was seen as vital in scaling up fledgling companies that have proved to be viable. Typically, these companies will be micro-managed by passionate founders and worth less than £4mn. For them to grow into companies worth over £10mn requires more funding and professional governance. A coherent management structure has to be set up, and the founders have to trust in team-based decentralised decision-making. The need to reinvest for growth might mean that they remain lossmaking for several years – perhaps as many as five or more.