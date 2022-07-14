Wolfson charity goes on Next shopping spree

Even with all the apparently cheap shares on offer following significant sector sell-offs, the Charles Wolfson Charitable Trust has gone straight for the full-priced rack: Next (NXT) shares.
The trust – for which Next chief executive Lord (Simon) Wolfson is a trustee – has evidently seen some positive momentum in the sector despite the cost of living crisis impacting consumer spending.
Last week, the trust bought 164,058 Next shares at 6,095p each for a total outlay of £10mn. This is its first investment in the company, while Wolfson holds 1 per cent of Next separately. Given its scale, the deal certainly represents a vote of confidence.
Like most retailers, Next has seen buying behaviour change as shoppers feel the impact of inflation, and its own margins look to be squeezed as higher fuel costs and other pressures are felt along the supply chain. But its share price has held up in recent weeks, climbing 5 per cent in the past month and rebounding from 5,764p to 6,362p a share. It remains down a fifth in the year to date.
New data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows discretionary shopping had dipped in May and was already “well below what it was in February 2020”. The ONS said this kind of “delayable” spending would remain under pressure, with around half of all people surveyed even “buying less food when shopping” as prices go up.
Next has been open about these pressures hitting its bottom line, giving an 8 per cent estimate for second-half cost inflation, covering the six months to the end of January 2023. So far this financial year, the performance has remained respectable. Earnings per share are forecast at 5 per cent in advance of last year and sales are guided at 18 per cent higher than 2019-20, the last pre-pandemic year.
The company is bullish, continuing to put cash into a buyback programme, and we think it is on a fair footing to maintain, if not grow spectacularly, its earnings in the current financial year.
|Buys
|Company
|Director/PDMR
|Date
|Price (p)
|Aggregate value (£)
|Stake size
|Alpha Financial Markets Consulting
|Euan Fraser (ce)
|06 Jul 22
|400
|2,253,940
|n/d
|Alphawave IP
|Sehat Sutardja *
|01-06 Jul 22
|129
|464,716
|12.89%
|AO World
|Chris Hopkinson
|08 Jul 22
|43
|860,000
|n/d
|AssetCo
|Jonathan Dawson
|07 Jul 22
|793
|150,670
|0.23%
|Associated British Foods
|Dr Wolfhart Hauser
|05 Jul 22
|1,534
|49,746
|n/d
|Augmentum Fintech
|William Russell
|06 Jul 22
|121
|30,134
|n/d
|Augmentum Fintech
|Neil England
|07-08 Jul 22
|118
|47,300
|n/d
|Chamberlin
|Trevor Brown (PDMR)
|08 Jul 22
|5
|62,310
|29.14%
|Chapel Down
|Andrew Carter (ce)
|05 Jul 22
|20
|43,780
|0.20%
|Chapel Down
|Samantha Wren *
|05 Jul 22
|20
|39,600
|0.25%
|Chapel Down
|Jamie Brooke
|07 Jul 22
|19
|28,950
|0.31%
|Chapel Down
|Robert Smith (cfo)
|05 Jul 22
|20
|43,340
|0.55%
|DP Eurasia
|Shyam Bhartia/Hari Bhartia/Pratik Pota *
|01 Jul 22
|55
|300,300
|44.03%
|Elixirr International
|Brandon Bichler (PDMR) *
|06 Jul 22
|604
|49,987
|1.52%
|Everyman
|Paul Wise (ch)
|06 Jul 22
|105
|31,572
|3.28%
|Everyman
|Adam Kaye (PDMR)
|06 Jul 22
|105
|105,280
|5.98%
|HgCapital Trust
|Jim Strang (ch) *
|04 Jul 22
|318
|89,843
|n/d
|Hunting
|Stewart Barrie (PDMR)
|30 Jun 22
|228
|22,832
|0.01%
|Jet2
|Steve Heapy (ce)
|08 Jul 22
|801
|49,996
|0.12%
|Jet2
|Gary Brown (cfo)
|08 Jul 22
|804
|25,001
|0.04%
|Lookers
|Mark Raban
|04 Jul 22
|76
|37,750
|n/d
|Marlowe
|Rachel Addison
|07 Jul 22
|770
|99,499
|0.01%
|Next
|Lord Wolfson (ce) *
|04 Jul 22
|6,095
|10,000,057
|n/d
|One Heritage
|Jason Upton (ch) *
|06 Jul 22
|20
|20,000
|3.39%
|Pearson
|Omid Kordestani (ch)
|30 Jun 22
|746 (ADRs) †
|100,894 †
|n/d
|Polar Capital
|Anand Aithal
|06 Jul 22
|512
|23,037
|n/d
|Quarto
|Andrea Giunti Lombardo (PDMR) *
|06 Jul 22
|128
|1,228,720
|22.34%
|Regional Reit
|Stephen Inglis (PDMR)
|04 Jul 22
|71
|49,501
|0.45%
|Regional Reit
|Massy Larizadeh
|05 Jul 22
|70
|24,948
|n/d
|Southern Energy
|Bruce Beynon **
|07 Jul 22
|56 †
|51,335 †
|n/d
|Southern Energy
|Andrew McCreath **
|07 Jul 22
|56 †
|160,421 †
|n/d
|Supermarket Reit
|Vince Prior (PDMR)
|04 Jul 22
|117
|20,000
|n/d
|Supermarket Reit
|Nick Hewson (ch)
|05 Jul 22
|117
|499,428
|n/d
|Supermarket Reit
|Jonathan Austen
|04 Jul 22
|118
|30,107
|n/d
|Tritax EuroBox
|Robert Orr
|08 Jul 22
|87
|98,000
|n/d
|Warehouse Reit
|Andrew Bird (PDMR)
|01 Jul 22
|146
|29,236
|n/d
|Wizz Air
|Marion Geoffroy (PDMR)
|04 Jul 22
|1,770
|44,250
|n/d
|Sells
|Company
|Director/PDMR
|Date
|Price (p)
|Aggregate value (£)
|Stake size
|Best of the Best
|William Hindmarch * / **
|06 Jul 22
|600
|2,011,722
|32.06%
|Best of the Best
|Rupert Garton (PDMR) **
|06 Jul 22
|600
|773,142
|9.06%
|Best of the Best
|Ben Hughes (PDMR) * / **
|06 Jul 22
|600
|29,856
|0.48%
|Calnex Solutions
|Ashleigh Greenan (cfo)
|07 Jul 22
|155
|20,100
|n/d
|Calnex Solutions
|Ger Kirk (PDMR) *
|07 Jul 22
|151
|30,200
|n/d
|Marwyn Value Investors
|Mark Brangstrup Watts (PDMR)
|06 Jul 22
|94
|1,222,000
|5.61%
|Tesco
|Alessandra Bellini (PDMR)
|04 Jul 22
|257
|827,351
|n/d
|*Spouse/Family/Close Associate. ** placing / open offer / tender † Converted from $ / C$