Wolfson charity goes on Next shopping spree

Even with all the apparently cheap shares on offer following significant sector sell-offs, the Charles Wolfson Charitable Trust has gone straight for the full-priced rack: Next (NXT) shares.

The trust – for which Next chief executive Lord (Simon) Wolfson is a trustee – has evidently seen some positive momentum in the sector despite the cost of living crisis impacting consumer spending.

Last week, the trust bought 164,058 Next shares at 6,095p each for a total outlay of £10mn. This is its first investment in the company, while Wolfson holds 1 per cent of Next separately. Given its scale, the deal certainly represents a vote of confidence.

Like most retailers, Next has seen buying behaviour change as shoppers feel the impact of inflation, and its own margins look to be squeezed as higher fuel costs and other pressures are felt along the supply chain. But its share price has held up in recent weeks, climbing 5 per cent in the past month and rebounding from 5,764p to 6,362p a share. It remains down a fifth in the year to date.

New data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows discretionary shopping had dipped in May and was already “well below what it was in February 2020”. The ONS said this kind of “delayable” spending would remain under pressure, with around half of all people surveyed even “buying less food when shopping” as prices go up.

Next has been open about these pressures hitting its bottom line, giving an 8 per cent estimate for second-half cost inflation, covering the six months to the end of January 2023. So far this financial year, the performance has remained respectable. Earnings per share are forecast at 5 per cent in advance of last year and sales are guided at 18 per cent higher than 2019-20, the last pre-pandemic year.

The company is bullish, continuing to put cash into a buyback programme, and we think it is on a fair footing to maintain, if not grow spectacularly, its earnings in the current financial year.