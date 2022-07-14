/
Wolfson charity goes on Next shopping spree

Charles Wolfson Charitable Trust spends £10m on Next
July 14, 2022

Even with all the apparently cheap shares on offer following significant sector sell-offs, the Charles Wolfson Charitable Trust has gone straight for the full-priced rack: Next (NXT) shares. 

The trust – for which Next chief executive Lord (Simon) Wolfson is a trustee – has evidently seen some positive momentum in the sector despite the cost of living crisis impacting consumer spending.

Last week, the trust bought 164,058 Next shares at 6,095p each for a total outlay of £10mn. This is its first investment in the company, while Wolfson holds 1 per cent of Next separately. Given its scale, the deal certainly represents a vote of confidence. 

Like most retailers, Next has seen buying behaviour change as shoppers feel the impact of inflation, and its own margins look to be squeezed as higher fuel costs and other pressures are felt along the supply chain. But its share price has held up in recent weeks, climbing 5 per cent in the past month and rebounding from 5,764p to 6,362p a share. It remains down a fifth in the year to date.

New data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows discretionary shopping had dipped in May and was already “well below what it was in February 2020”. The ONS said this kind of “delayable” spending would remain under pressure, with around half of all people surveyed even “buying less food when shopping” as prices go up.

Next has been open about these pressures hitting its bottom line, giving an 8 per cent estimate for second-half cost inflation, covering the six months to the end of January 2023. So far this financial year, the performance has remained respectable. Earnings per share are forecast at 5 per cent in advance of last year and sales are guided at 18 per cent higher than 2019-20, the last pre-pandemic year.

The company is bullish, continuing to put cash into a buyback programme, and we think it is on a fair footing to maintain, if not grow spectacularly, its earnings in the current financial year. 

 

Buys     
CompanyDirector/PDMRDatePrice (p)Aggregate value (£)Stake size
Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Euan Fraser (ce)06 Jul 224002,253,940n/d
Alphawave IP Sehat Sutardja *01-06 Jul 22129464,71612.89%
AO WorldChris Hopkinson08 Jul 2243860,000n/d
AssetCoJonathan Dawson07 Jul 22793150,6700.23%
Associated British Foods Dr Wolfhart Hauser05 Jul 221,53449,746n/d
Augmentum FintechWilliam Russell06 Jul 2212130,134n/d
Augmentum Fintech Neil England07-08 Jul 2211847,300n/d
ChamberlinTrevor Brown (PDMR)08 Jul 22562,31029.14%
Chapel DownAndrew Carter (ce)05 Jul 222043,7800.20%
Chapel DownSamantha Wren *05 Jul 222039,6000.25%
Chapel DownJamie Brooke07 Jul 221928,9500.31%
Chapel DownRobert Smith (cfo)05 Jul 222043,3400.55%
DP EurasiaShyam Bhartia/Hari Bhartia/Pratik Pota *01 Jul 2255300,30044.03%
Elixirr InternationalBrandon Bichler (PDMR) *06 Jul 2260449,9871.52%
EverymanPaul Wise (ch)06 Jul 2210531,5723.28%
EverymanAdam Kaye (PDMR)06 Jul 22105105,2805.98%
HgCapital TrustJim Strang (ch) *04 Jul 2231889,843n/d
HuntingStewart Barrie (PDMR)30 Jun 2222822,8320.01%
Jet2Steve Heapy (ce)08 Jul 2280149,9960.12%
Jet2Gary Brown (cfo)08 Jul 2280425,0010.04%
LookersMark Raban04 Jul 227637,750n/d
MarloweRachel Addison07 Jul 2277099,4990.01%
NextLord Wolfson (ce) *04 Jul 226,09510,000,057n/d
One HeritageJason Upton (ch) *06 Jul 222020,0003.39%
PearsonOmid Kordestani (ch)30 Jun 22746 (ADRs) † 100,894 † n/d
Polar Capital Anand Aithal06 Jul 2251223,037n/d
QuartoAndrea Giunti Lombardo (PDMR) *06 Jul 221281,228,72022.34%
Regional ReitStephen Inglis (PDMR)04 Jul 227149,5010.45%
Regional ReitMassy Larizadeh05 Jul 227024,948n/d
Southern EnergyBruce Beynon **07 Jul 2256 † 51,335 †n/d
Southern EnergyAndrew McCreath **07 Jul 2256 † 160,421 †n/d
Supermarket ReitVince Prior (PDMR)04 Jul 2211720,000n/d
Supermarket ReitNick Hewson (ch)05 Jul 22117499,428n/d
Supermarket ReitJonathan Austen04 Jul 2211830,107n/d
Tritax EuroBoxRobert Orr08 Jul 228798,000n/d
Warehouse ReitAndrew Bird (PDMR)01 Jul 2214629,236n/d
Wizz AirMarion Geoffroy (PDMR)04 Jul 221,77044,250n/d
Sells     
CompanyDirector/PDMRDatePrice (p)Aggregate value (£)Stake size
Best of the BestWilliam Hindmarch  * / **06 Jul 226002,011,72232.06%
Best of the BestRupert Garton (PDMR) **06 Jul 22600773,1429.06%
Best of the BestBen Hughes (PDMR) * / **06 Jul 2260029,8560.48%
Calnex SolutionsAshleigh Greenan (cfo)07 Jul 2215520,100n/d
Calnex SolutionsGer Kirk (PDMR) *07 Jul 2215130,200n/d
Marwyn Value InvestorsMark Brangstrup Watts (PDMR)06 Jul 22941,222,0005.61%
TescoAlessandra Bellini (PDMR)04 Jul 22257827,351n/d
*Spouse/Family/Close Associate. ** placing / open offer / tender  † Converted from $ / C$ 

