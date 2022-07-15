Fiscal risks in a policy vacuum

The OBR’s Fiscal Risk and Sustainability report examines the long term position of UK public finances

But any changes will have to wait - the UK faces a policy vacuum until the next Prime Minister is selected

The Office for Budget Responsibility’s (OBR) Fiscal Risks and Sustainability report came out on 7 July to little fanfare - overshadowed (even in economics circles) by Boris Johnson’s resignation. But it was an important read, examining the long-term position of UK public finances and highlighting just how much markets have endured over the last twelve months.

In a sign of the tumultuous times, the threats highlighted this year were almost entirely absent in last year’s report: rising geopolitical tensions were top of the billing for 2022. Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, governments have become more alert to the risks of conventional and cybersecurity threats - increasing pressure on defence spending.

The report also highlighted high energy prices. They are causing significant pain today, but will have longer run impacts, raising tough questions about the trade-offs required to reach net-zero by 2050. The third risk raised is the more nebulous ‘long term fiscal pressure’, which has set UK public finances on an unsustainable path.

As my chart shows, the OBR’s baseline forecasts see debt rising to 100 per cent of GDP by 2052, and to 267 per cent of GDP by 2072. A worst case scenario, where geopolitical tensions escalate to include a trade war and cyberattack, would see debt reach 430 per cent of GDP over the same period.

Surprisingly, this sticky fiscal position isn’t a legacy of the pandemic, due to the tax rises announced in its wake. Rather, it's due to the more mundane pressures of an ageing population (and the health and social care costs this entails) and lower projected motor taxes as the economy ‘decarbonises’.

To settle debt back at pre-pandemic levels of 75 per cent of GDP, the OBR calculates that the government will need to raise taxes, reduce spending, or engineer a combination of both. Under the OBR’s baseline scenario, this amounts to additional tightening of 1.5 per cent of GDP (£37 bn in today’s money) at the beginning of each decade for the next fifty years. The report calls this ‘a significant sum, but over the space of a decade not an inconceivable one’. Still, it is a difficult inheritance for the next Prime Minister.

Politically, raising taxes could prove a hard sell: the new leadership candidate will need to appeal first to Conservative Party members. Capital Economics’ Chief Economist, Paul Dales, argues that this means being tough on Brexit and loose with taxes. But economic realities could soon start to bite. Andrew Goodwin, Chief UK economist at Oxford Economics argues that calls for higher defence spending plus demands for support to ease cost of living pressures may lead a new leadership team to water down any promised tax cuts.

The new leader will eventually need to win the public over too. The new PM will take office in an environment of peaking inflation, rising interest rates and stagnating growth - and this all makes the case for fiscal tightening harder for the public to swallow. The OBR also notes that high levels of government support during the pandemic ‘may have raised expectations regarding the role of government in future crises’. It is likely that this will extend to the cost of living crisis too.

What’s more, a Conservative party leadership contest will take a couple of months, creating what Goodwin describes as a ‘policy vacuum’ in the meantime. According to Oxford Economics, it is unlikely that a new budget will be presented before late November, meaning policy is now effectively frozen: we are unlikely to see any significant tax and spending policies introduced before then. 7 July gave us a clear and sombre picture of the UK's fiscal position. And in a strange twist, it was also the day that our fiscal policy was put on hold.